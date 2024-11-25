Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Get Ready With Me SUBLANT Promotional Content

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    B-Roll of Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 7542) for CHINFO's "Get Ready With Me" promotional video for the 2024 Army-Navy Game.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944995
    VIRIN: 241121-N-JO245-1005
    Filename: DOD_110705054
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Get Ready With Me SUBLANT Promotional Content, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    SSN
    Submarine
    Submarine Forces
    Submarine Force Atlantic
    SUBLANT

