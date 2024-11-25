B-roll of the United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, hitting the road to play at a Ohio high school, The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo New York, Nov. 17, 2024. The band performed God Bless America, the national anthem and Killing Me Softly as part of the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Salute to Service game.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944984
|VIRIN:
|241117-F-VE661-6236
|Filename:
|DOD_110704984
|Length:
|00:11:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF Band of Flight b-roll, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS
