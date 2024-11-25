USAF Band of Flight b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, hitting the road to play at a Ohio high school, The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo New York, Nov. 17, 2024. The band performed God Bless America, the national anthem and Killing Me Softly as part of the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Salute to Service game.