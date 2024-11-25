Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Band of Flight b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-roll of the United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, hitting the road to play at a Ohio high school, The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo New York, Nov. 17, 2024. The band performed God Bless America, the national anthem and Killing Me Softly as part of the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Salute to Service game.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944984
    VIRIN: 241117-F-VE661-6236
    Filename: DOD_110704984
    Length: 00:11:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of Flight b-roll, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WPAFB
    Salute to Service
    USAF Band of Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download