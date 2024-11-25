U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System and a short range reconnaissance Skydio drone during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944970
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-AQ215-4607
|Filename:
|DOD_110704767
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications B-Roll, by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
