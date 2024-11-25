Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications B-Roll

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System and a short range reconnaissance Skydio drone during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944970
    VIRIN: 241126-A-AQ215-4607
    Filename: DOD_110704767
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Transformation in Contact
    317 Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Drone Operator Qualification

