    BPTA Holds CALFEX Kicking of Tumak 24

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wild Card” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, operate M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) during Tumak 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2024. Tumak 24 is a multinational combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) and wet gap crossing (WGX) to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The CALFEX certifies the company’s ability to plan a safe live-fire and apply the principles of maneuver tactics in a realistic environment. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944950
    VIRIN: 241120-Z-SG623-5684
    Filename: DOD_110704531
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

