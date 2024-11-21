Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base's Military Working Dog Kennel

    JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's TSgt Jeremy Hammer, 374 SFS Military Working Dog Kennel Master, talks about what their mission is here on Yokota Air Base. He also mentions how other security force members can cross train into the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 00:28
    Location: JP

    MWD
    Yokota Air Base
    Military Working Dog
    Kennel

