Yokota Air Base's Military Working Dog Kennel

Yokota Air Base's TSgt Jeremy Hammer, 374 SFS Military Working Dog Kennel Master, talks about what their mission is here on Yokota Air Base. He also mentions how other security force members can cross train into the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)