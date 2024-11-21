The Air Force and all military branches recognizing Native American members throughout history who have served in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 00:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944940
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110704373
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National American Indian Heritage Month, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.