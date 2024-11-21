Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activity Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241122-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2024) - Commander, Unites States Forces, Japan and Fifth Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost toured Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for key leader engagements onboard the instillation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAY
    Forward Deployed Aircraft Carrier
    USS George Washington

