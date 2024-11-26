Pacific News: 26 November, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit have completed an offload of aircraft and personnel from the amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit tested radio systems during a communication exercise at Camp Hansen. U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 honed their skills during a live-fire exercise by firing M240B machine guns at Camp Hansen’s Central Training Area.