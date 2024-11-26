Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: 26 November, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit have completed an offload of aircraft and personnel from the amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit tested radio systems during a communication exercise at Camp Hansen. U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 honed their skills during a live-fire exercise by firing M240B machine guns at Camp Hansen’s Central Training Area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944917
    VIRIN: 241125-F-WN543-5427
    Filename: DOD_110703793
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: 26 November, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    news
    japan
    pacific
    pacific ocean
    indo-pacom

