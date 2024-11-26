On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit have completed an offload of aircraft and personnel from the amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit tested radio systems during a communication exercise at Camp Hansen. U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 honed their skills during a live-fire exercise by firing M240B machine guns at Camp Hansen’s Central Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 18:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|944917
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-WN543-5427
|Filename:
|DOD_110703793
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: 26 November, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.