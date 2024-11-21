Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRUZEX 2024, Aerial B-Roll

    NATAL, BRAZIL

    11.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    Aerial B-roll of participants in CRUZEX 2024 at Natal Air Force Base, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2024. This exercise underscored the shared values of commitment, cooperation, and mutual respect that strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NATAL, BR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRUZEX 2024, Aerial B-Roll, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    AFSOUTH
    air combat exercise
    CRUZEX2024

