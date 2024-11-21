101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Go Army, Beat Navy 2024 video (long form)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s submission for the 2024 Army-Navy game. Featuring the history of the 101st and the future of large scale, long range air assaults (L2A2). This is the long form version that highlights L2A2 over the course of 2024.