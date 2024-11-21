The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s submission for the 2024 Army-Navy game. Featuring the history of the 101st and the future of large scale, long range air assaults (L2A2). This is the long form version that highlights L2A2 over the course of 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944904
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-KQ181-2021
|Filename:
|DOD_110703490
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Go Army, Beat Navy 2024 video (long form), by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
