Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Go Army, Beat Navy 2024 video (long form)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s submission for the 2024 Army-Navy game. Featuring the history of the 101st and the future of large scale, long range air assaults (L2A2). This is the long form version that highlights L2A2 over the course of 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944904
    VIRIN: 241112-A-KQ181-2021
    Filename: DOD_110703490
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Go Army, Beat Navy 2024 video (long form), by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    ARMYNAVY2024
    ArmyNavyGame24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download