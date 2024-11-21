U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 21, 2024. MAI courses are designed to hone combative techniques while enduring mental and physical challenges, preparing MAIs to effectively lead Marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944902
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-WD009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703484
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course, by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
