    Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 21, 2024. MAI courses are designed to hone combative techniques while enduring mental and physical challenges, preparing MAIs to effectively lead Marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:52
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

