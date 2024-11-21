Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Fife and Drum Corps rehearses for the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform a parade sequence at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Nov. 21, 2024. The corps has performed in each presidential inauguration since 1961 and is preparing to be a part of the inaugural parade during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Sladek)

    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Fife and Drum Corps
    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration

