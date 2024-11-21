The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform a parade sequence at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Nov. 21, 2024. The corps has performed in each presidential inauguration since 1961 and is preparing to be a part of the inaugural parade during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944885
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-LP731-3108
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703094
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Fife and Drum Corps rehearses for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
