Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Gas Chamber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Nov. 18, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gases and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944876
    VIRIN: 241118-M-VI432-1001
    Filename: DOD_110702941
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Gas Chamber, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alpha company
    recruit
    gas chamber
    training
    mcrdpi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download