U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Nov. 18, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gases and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944876
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-VI432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110702941
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Gas Chamber, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.