    Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard attended the Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony, held by the Office of the Veteran Advocate of Puerto Rico and the "My VA Veterans & Family Community of Puerto Rico" at the Capitol building in San Juan, Nov. 15, 2024. As part of the ceremony, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez presented the Distinguished Service Medal to former Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) José J. Reyes, in recognition of his exemplary service. Other honorees included Brig. Gen. (P) Aida T. Borrás, who will make history as the first Puerto Rican woman to achieve the rank of Major General in the Active Army, and Lt. Col. Hila Levy, an accomplished scientist and veteran of the Global War on Terrorism. Members of the Senate of Puerto Rico and Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, were also in attendance to honor and celebrate Puerto Rican veterans for their significant contributions to military service and various fields including education, science, government, and the arts.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944874
    VIRIN: 241015-Z-GH656-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110702887
    Length: 00:10:11
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hall of Fame of Distinguished Veterans of Puerto Rico induction ceremony, by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

