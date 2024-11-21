Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic Competition 2024

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Carrasquel, Spc. Brandi Frizzell, Spc. Josefina Garcia, Spc. Nathan Morse and Pfc. Ariana Smith

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, West's (MRCW) Best Medic Competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. The MRCW Best Medic Competition challenges medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alejandro L. Carasquel Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944866
    VIRIN: 241120-A-TQ043-1001
    Filename: DOD_110702731
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic Competition 2024, by SGT Alejandro Carrasquel, SPC Brandi Frizzell, SPC Josefina Garcia, SPC Nathan Morse and PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Corps
    MRCWBestMedic
    Fort Cavazos
    MRCWBMC2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024

