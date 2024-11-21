Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, West's (MRCW) Best Medic Competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. The MRCW Best Medic Competition challenges medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alejandro L. Carasquel Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944866
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-TQ043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110702731
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic Competition 2024, by SGT Alejandro Carrasquel, SPC Brandi Frizzell, SPC Josefina Garcia, SPC Nathan Morse and PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.