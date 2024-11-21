Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, West's (MRCW) Best Medic Competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. The MRCW Best Medic Competition challenges medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alejandro L. Carasquel Vazquez)