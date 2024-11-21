Parris Island Intermural Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines compete in the Intermural Rifle and Pistol Competition at the Weapons and Field Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The competition, hosted by the Parris Island Rifle and Pistol Team, consists of various courses of fire in which competitors conduct multiple scenarios and maneuvers with both rifle and pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)