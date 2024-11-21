Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parris Island Intermural Competition 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines compete in the Intermural Rifle and Pistol Competition at the Weapons and Field Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The competition, hosted by the Parris Island Rifle and Pistol Team, consists of various courses of fire in which competitors conduct multiple scenarios and maneuvers with both rifle and pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944829
    VIRIN: 241101-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110702120
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Intermural Competition 2024, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rifle
    Pistol
    Marines
    MCRDPI
    Intermural Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download