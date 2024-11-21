U.S. Marines compete in the Intermural Rifle and Pistol Competition at the Weapons and Field Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The competition, hosted by the Parris Island Rifle and Pistol Team, consists of various courses of fire in which competitors conduct multiple scenarios and maneuvers with both rifle and pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944829
|VIRIN:
|241101-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110702120
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Intermural Competition 2024, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
