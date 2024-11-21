Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: November 22, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers conducted a live fire air defense exercise at Putlos Training Area, Germany.

    U.S. Marine Corps EOD technicians exchanged skills with NATO allies during Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944826
    VIRIN: 241120-F-HJ874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701985
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report: November 22, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    News
    Europe

