U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participate in operation varsity 24-3 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18 - 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 03:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944822
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-GK375-5119
|Filename:
|DOD_110701877
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Varsity 24-3 Ramstein Air Base, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
