    Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross discussed mental health and self-care during an interview with American Forces Network Kunsan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. During the interview CMSgt Ross shared his personal mental health journey, how he established a work-life balance and reminded Airmen that they are not alone and have several resources available should they need help. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 01:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944817
    VIRIN: 241125-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701829
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    7th Air Force

