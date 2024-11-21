U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross discussed mental health and self-care during an interview with American Forces Network Kunsan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. During the interview CMSgt Ross shared his personal mental health journey, how he established a work-life balance and reminded Airmen that they are not alone and have several resources available should they need help. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 01:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944817
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701829
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.