Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross discussed mental health and self-care during an interview with American Forces Network Kunsan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. During the interview CMSgt Ross shared his personal mental health journey, how he established a work-life balance and reminded Airmen that they are not alone and have several resources available should they need help. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).