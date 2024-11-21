U.S. Marines live-fire M777 Howitzers during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944809
|VIRIN:
|241117-M-BK941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701757
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ARTP 24.2 | M777 Howitzers, by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
