    ARTP 24.2 | M777 Howitzers

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    11.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines live-fire M777 Howitzers during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. 

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 00:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944809
    VIRIN: 241117-M-BK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701757
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    M777 Howitzer
    Artillery
    3d MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    12th MLR
    ARTP 24.2

