Pacific News: November 22, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army, perform multiple tasks including m4 carbine and m17 pistol stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, and water survival during eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 ‘Magicians’ perform flight operations while embarked with independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha in the South China Sea; U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crews intercept a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 22:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|944807
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701653
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
