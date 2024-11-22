Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: November 22, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army, perform multiple tasks including m4 carbine and m17 pistol stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, and water survival during eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 ‘Magicians’ perform flight operations while embarked with independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha in the South China Sea; U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crews intercept a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: November 22, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Eighth Army
    USS Omaha
    PNB
    pacific news

