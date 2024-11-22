Pacific News: November 22, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army, perform multiple tasks including m4 carbine and m17 pistol stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, and water survival during eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 ‘Magicians’ perform flight operations while embarked with independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha in the South China Sea; U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crews intercept a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.