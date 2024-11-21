Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor; Brian Prasad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a special reaction team commander stationed within Marine Corps Installation Pacific command, talks about his experiences in the military on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. Prasad spoke about the many responsibilities he holds to help improve the service as well as himself. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 23:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944801
    VIRIN: 241125-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701631
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor; Brian Prasad, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific
    MCMAI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download