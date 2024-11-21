Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor; Brian Prasad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a special reaction team commander stationed within Marine Corps Installation Pacific command, talks about his experiences in the military on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. Prasad spoke about the many responsibilities he holds to help improve the service as well as himself. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)