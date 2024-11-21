U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a special reaction team commander stationed within Marine Corps Installation Pacific command, talks about his experiences in the military on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. Prasad spoke about the many responsibilities he holds to help improve the service as well as himself. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944801
|VIRIN:
|241125-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701631
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor; Brian Prasad, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
