    2024 Santa’s Market Timelapse (Angle 2)

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    Timelapse of the 2024 Santa’s Market & Open House event from inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944800
    VIRIN: 241123-F-SL509-8366
    Filename: DOD_110701589
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Santa’s Market Timelapse (Angle 2), by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Santa's Market

