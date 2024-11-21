Timelapse of the 2024 Santa’s Market & Open House event from inside the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944798
|VIRIN:
|241123-F-SL509-1571
|Filename:
|DOD_110701573
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Santa’s Market Timelapse (Angle 1), by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.