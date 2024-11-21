Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moana 2 at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Service members and their families attended a special advance screening of Moana 2 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2024. The event was open to active-duty personnel stationed at MacDill and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944767
    VIRIN: 241123-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701066
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Families
    MacDill AFB
    community
    6th ARW
    Moana 2
    special advanced screening

