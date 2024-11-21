Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard Recieves Army's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter- B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard received four of the Army's newest and most advanced attack helicopters, the new AH-64E Apache Guardian model, into its inventory at West Jordan, Nov. 23, 2024. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944766
    VIRIN: 241123-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_110701065
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Recieves Army's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter- B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Apache
    West Jordan
    Utah National Guard
    Attack Helicopter
    AH-64E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download