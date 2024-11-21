Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLUF: Military Working Dog Handlers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers conduct training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2024. Handlers and their dogs deploy together to support military functions including explosive detection and patrolling the base. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 04:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944739
    VIRIN: 241119-F-YH673-1001
    Filename: DOD_110700815
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: Military Working Dog Handlers, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Military Working Dog
    Training
    explosive detection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download