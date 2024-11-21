Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an offload of aircraft and personnel from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944737
    VIRIN: 241122-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110700765
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads USS Boxer, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    UH-1Y Venom
    Aviation Combat Element
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey

