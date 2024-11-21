U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an offload of aircraft and personnel from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944737
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110700765
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads USS Boxer, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.