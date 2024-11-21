Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Zazelda Pinder - Thanksgiving Cowboys Shoutout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2024

    Video by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Zazelda Pinder, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, sends a Thanksgiving greeting to her family in St. Louis and to her favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 18:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944730
    VIRIN: 241119-A-TN729-2002
    PIN: 241119-A
    Filename: DOD_110700451
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    This work, Master Sgt. Zazelda Pinder - Thanksgiving Cowboys Shoutout, by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

