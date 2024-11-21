Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Medical Command Official Video FY 2024

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    18th Medical Command Official Video FY 2024

    medical readiness
    medical logistics
    making a difference
    be all you can be

