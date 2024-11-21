CAPT BURKETT & CAPT BASFORD - GO NAVY MIDSHIPMEN / DEC. 14

Navy Capt. Jenny Burkett, commander of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and Capt. Kenneth Basford, commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, and members of their commands wish the Naval Academy Midshipmen good luck in the annual Army - Navy game. GO NAVY! BEAT ARMY!
|11.20.2024
|11.22.2024 16:07
|Greetings
|944712
|241120-O-EQ418-5902
|241120-A
|DOD_110700215
|00:00:17
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|VINTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
