Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAPT BURKETT & CAPT BASFORD - GO NAVY MIDSHIPMEN / DEC. 14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Curtis Hill and Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Navy Capt. Jenny Burkett, commander of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and Capt. Kenneth Basford, commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, and members of their commands wish the Naval Academy Midshipmen good luck in the annual Army - Navy game. GO NAVY! BEAT ARMY!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944712
    VIRIN: 241120-O-EQ418-5902
    PIN: 241120-A
    Filename: DOD_110700215
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: VINTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT BURKETT & CAPT BASFORD - GO NAVY MIDSHIPMEN / DEC. 14, by Curtis Hill and PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Sports
    GoNavyAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download