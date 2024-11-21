Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission (B-Roll)

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen deliver thousands of pounds of frozen meat aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944678
    VIRIN: 241118-Z-SR689-2000
    Filename: DOD_110699791
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US

    Black Hawk
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    alaska national guard
    Community Relations

