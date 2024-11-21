Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Updated: 18th Medical Command FY24 Official Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    The official video for the 18th Medical Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944656
    VIRIN: 241122-A-xh946-5858
    PIN: 0005
    Filename: DOD_110699567
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updated: 18th Medical Command FY24 Official Video, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    medical readiness
    medical logistics
    making a difference
    be all you can be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download