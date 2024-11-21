Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Guantanamo Bay Hosts Quarterly Medical Readiness Training

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.14.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay held its quarterly medical training event for command staff. The event focused on various aspects of medical treatment including advanced trauma life support, immunization health, orthopedic injuries, and several others. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944649
    VIRIN: 241121-N-RW333-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699437
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Hospital
    GTMO
    Training

