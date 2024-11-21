Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Safety Tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss, 97th Air Mobility Wing public affairs apprentice, acts and narrates in a video about winter safety at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 21, 2024. This video was created to inform the local public on tips to stay safe during cold weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944635
    VIRIN: 241121-F-RN563-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699224
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Safety Tips, by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    winter safety
    Winter Safety Month
    Winter Safety Driving Tips

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download