Army 1st Lt. Brunel Solivan, Soldier of HHC 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a Thanksgiving message to his family and loved ones while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, November 21, 2024. His hometown is Aibonito, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 09:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944628
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-AR024-1495
|PIN:
|933873
|Filename:
|DOD_110699185
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|AIBONITO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1LT Solivan Thanksgiving Shoutout 2024, by 1LT Ashby Roloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.