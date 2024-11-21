Ramstein Road trips Episode 3: A rainy day in Heidelberg

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel to the state of Heidelberg, Germany, as part of the third episode of the travel series, Ramstein Road Trips, March 19-20, 2024. Ramstein Road Trips is a monthly travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo and Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|03.19.2024
|11.22.2024 08:10
|Series
|944620
|240319-F-VY348-7337
|DOD_110698985
|00:05:04
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
