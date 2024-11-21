Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Europe News - Phoenix Express 2024 Closing Ceremony

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    11.20.2024

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241120-N-JA925-1001 TUNIS, Tunisia (Nov. 15, 2024) – AFN Europe News highlighting the closing ceremony of Phoenix Express 2024 in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944617
    VIRIN: 241120-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110698869
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    This work, AFN Naples Europe News - Phoenix Express 2024 Closing Ceremony, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

