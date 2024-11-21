Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Maj. Kent Tomah

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez and Capt. Duy Nguyen

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Archer Brigade interviewed Maj. Kent Tomah, 3-2 Air Defense Artillery Battalion's Executive Officer. The interview discussed Maj. Tomah's Comanche and Navajo heritage, and how it has informed his decision to serve.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944606
    VIRIN: 241118-A-VQ702-6471
    Filename: DOD_110698512
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Native American
    Native American Heritage Month
    Comanche
    Navajo

