    C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode Seven - A Conversation About Veterans at the Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce at America's Shipyard.

    In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) President Roger Bashaw to discuss the shipyard’s efforts in hiring and supporting veterans, the VET-ERG and their efforts in assisting the workforce and community, as well as our celebration of National Veteran and Military Families Month.

    #NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Ryan Hill, Dan Rusnak, Greg Boyd, and Dave Pastoriza, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

