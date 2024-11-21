The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is actively removing debris from Lake Lure in western North Carolina.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water. USACE video by Jennifer K Garcia Torres
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 17:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944597
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-TM125-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_110698082
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery at Lake Lure, North Carolina with aerial observation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.