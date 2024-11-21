USACE removes debris from Lake Lure in North Carolina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is actively removing debris from Lake Lure in western North Carolina.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944596
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-LI073-1401
|Filename:
|DOD_110698081
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
