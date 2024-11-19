Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier for Life Mindset - 19 November 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Once a Soldier, Always a Soldier...A Soldier for Life! That isn’t just a slogan or a tag line, it's a mindset, a way of life. It's who we are and what we believe.

    The Soldier for Life mindset begins when an individual earns the title of Soldier. Once earned, that title is maintained throughout the entirety of a Soldier's honorable service and beyond. The seven core Army Values - loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage - and the Warrior Ethos are what being a Soldier is all about and transcend a Soldier's time in service.

    Soldiers for Life transition from the Army proud of their service and continue to contribute to the well-being of the nation. Soldiers for Life are ambassadors for our Army, providing an example and inspiration to America's youth that will help ensure our Army remains the world's premier all volunteer force. They tell their stories, sharing with others how incredible Soldiers are, how valuable those who can and want to join the ranks are, and how important the Army is for America. They are lifelong members of our Army Family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:55
    Category: Commercials
    Location: US

    Soldier For Life

