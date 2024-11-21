Basic Warriors Training Course: The Next Chapter

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a basic warriors training course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 23 - Nov. 7, 2024. Charlie Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential infantry capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)
