241120-F-DO467-3002

B-Roll of the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 20, 2024. Shots include the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree being escorted on to the installation by the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and 316th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)