Herald Trumpets Reel

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Buckley, a euphonium player with The U.S. Army Band Herald Trumpets, speaks about his experience with the band after a rehearsal on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2024. Officially founded in 1957, the Herald Trumpets serve as the official fanfare ensemble of the president of the United States. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)