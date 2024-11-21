Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herald Trumpets Reel

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Buckley, a euphonium player with The U.S. Army Band Herald Trumpets, speaks about his experience with the band after a rehearsal on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2024. Officially founded in 1957, the Herald Trumpets serve as the official fanfare ensemble of the president of the United States. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:04
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: LAREDO, TEXAS, US

    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    60thPresidentialInauguration

