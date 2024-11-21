Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force first field exercise

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    The 11th Air Task Force conducted its first field training exercise at McGregor Range, New Mexico, Nov. 4-19, 2024. The exercise focused on protection-based core task training, ensuring Airmen from diverse career fields are ready to operate as a cohesive unit in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 15:25
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Air Task Force first field exercise, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Ready Airmen
    CSTR
    CSTR PoC Fort Bliss
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    11th Air Task Force
    11th Combat Air Base Squadron

