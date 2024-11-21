11th Air Task Force first field exercise

The 11th Air Task Force conducted its first field training exercise at McGregor Range, New Mexico, Nov. 4-19, 2024. The exercise focused on protection-based core task training, ensuring Airmen from diverse career fields are ready to operate as a cohesive unit in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|11.09.2024
|11.21.2024 15:25
|B-Roll
|944573
|241110-F-KQ087-2001
|DOD_110697694
|00:03:43
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
