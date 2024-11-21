Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt Air Force Base launches Military Helpline

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing

    Offutt Air Force Base’s Military and Family Readiness Center, United Way of the Midlands and the Veterans Administration launched the Military and Family Helpline 211 on November 7, 2024. The helpline will connect service members, families, and veterans with assistance programs and community services.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944557
    VIRIN: 241107-F-F3336-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697518
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US

    This work, Offutt Air Force Base launches Military Helpline, by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    211
    Helpline

