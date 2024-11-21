Offutt Air Force Base’s Military and Family Readiness Center, United Way of the Midlands and the Veterans Administration launched the Military and Family Helpline 211 on November 7, 2024. The helpline will connect service members, families, and veterans with assistance programs and community services.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944557
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-F3336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110697518
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt Air Force Base launches Military Helpline, by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.