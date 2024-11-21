Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District Employee Collage

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A video-animated photo collage of employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

    The Pittsburgh District provides expertise to help the region and the nation meet water resources development, environmental and other engineering needs.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' involvement in works “of a civil nature” dates back almost to the origins of the United States. Over the years, as the Nation’s needs have changed, so have the Army’s Civil Works missions. Those missions today fall into four broad areas include water infrastructure, environmental management and restoration, response to natural and man-made disasters, engineering and technical services.

    The district's missions in each of these areas support the Army, Department of Defense and other federal, state and local agencies.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photos and video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944542
    VIRIN: 241121-O-TI382-3533
    Filename: DOD_110697287
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District Employee Collage, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Pittsburgh
    employees
    Army Corps
    government jobs

