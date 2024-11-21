A video-animated photo collage of employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
The Pittsburgh District provides expertise to help the region and the nation meet water resources development, environmental and other engineering needs.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' involvement in works “of a civil nature” dates back almost to the origins of the United States. Over the years, as the Nation’s needs have changed, so have the Army’s Civil Works missions. Those missions today fall into four broad areas include water infrastructure, environmental management and restoration, response to natural and man-made disasters, engineering and technical services.
The district's missions in each of these areas support the Army, Department of Defense and other federal, state and local agencies.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photos and video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944542
|VIRIN:
|241121-O-TI382-3533
|Filename:
|DOD_110697287
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District Employee Collage, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
