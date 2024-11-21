Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU, HSC-23 Conduct Air Power Demonstration During USS Boxer Tiger Cruise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 conduct an air power demonstration during a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944534
    VIRIN: 241116-M-YF186-1001
    Filename: DOD_110697124
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Tiger Cruise
    Family Readiness
    Aviation
    Aviation Combat Element

