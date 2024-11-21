B-Roll: 15th MEU, HSC-23 Conduct Air Power Demonstration During USS Boxer Tiger Cruise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 conduct an air power demonstration during a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)