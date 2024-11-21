U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 conduct an air power demonstration during a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944534
|VIRIN:
|241116-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110697124
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, HSC-23 Conduct Air Power Demonstration During USS Boxer Tiger Cruise, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
